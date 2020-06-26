COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — The University of Maryland Athletics Department said Friday that during an initial on-campus screening of 105 student-athletes, none tested positive for COVID-19.
Maryland Athletics they’re working with the University Health Center to conduct COVID-19 testing as part of a gradual, phased approach to the return of student-athletes to campus.
The athletics department added that they expect there will be positive test results. They said that they have “planned accordingly” through the implementation official public health guidelines for education, contract tracing and self-isolation.
