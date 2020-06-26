CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Drop Below 500, Less Than 200 In ICU As Cases Top 66K
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMThe 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards
    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Alex Ovechkin, Baltimore, Baltimore News, Local TV, NHL, Talkers, Washington Capitals

WASHINGTON (WJZ) — The Washington Capitals aren’t on the ice right now, but that’s not stopping them from practicing, even with their kids.

Alex Ovechkin posted an adorable video on Instagram showing his young son making several shots in their driveway.

The NHL paused its season on March 12 from concerns over the coronavirus, having played 85 percent of the 2019-20 regular-season schedule that started in early October (1,082 of 1,271 games).

When the season does resume, it will go straight into the playoffs.

Comments

Leave a Reply