WASHINGTON (WJZ) — The Washington Capitals aren’t on the ice right now, but that’s not stopping them from practicing, even with their kids.
Alex Ovechkin posted an adorable video on Instagram showing his young son making several shots in their driveway.
The NHL paused its season on March 12 from concerns over the coronavirus, having played 85 percent of the 2019-20 regular-season schedule that started in early October (1,082 of 1,271 games).
When the season does resume, it will go straight into the playoffs.