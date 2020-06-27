TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — With many schools opting for virtual or drive-by graduations, Calvert Hall decided to hold theirs in person.

One-by-one, the Calvert Hall Class of 2020 filled into Paul Angelo Russo Stadium for the school’s 175th graduation ceremony.

“I think we’ve all been waiting for this for a long time,” said senior Patrick Lavelle.

“The past four years have really flown by and I’m just happy we could all do it together on this day,” said senior Ryan Swartz.

It’s an accomplishment the school had always planned on celebrating in-person. Even after the pandemic hit, they had several possible graduation dates picked out through Thanksgiving.

“Clearly in the spring they missed a number of traditions, so I think it’s important for closure,” said Principal Charles S. Stembler.

There were some minor tweaks to this year’s ceremony. Students were only allowed two guest, everyone was spaced out at least six-feet and the traditional cap and gowns were accompanied by custom made face masks.

“We’re happy that they could do this outside and that they could all celebrate together, said parent Steve Sozio.

In order to celebrate, they had to overcome nearly three months of remote learning.

“It really taught me how to self advocate for myself, and really time management,” said senior Braden Boyle.

“The teachers at Calvert did such a good job, not only providing the things you’re supposed to be learning, but just time to talk to them about what was going on,” said senior Alex Brune.

Their parents watched with a pride no face mask could hide.

“This is a big deal for the Class of 2020,” said parent Robert Swain.

