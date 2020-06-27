ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — New numbers released by the state Saturday show Maryland has a reported 66,450 cases of COVID-19, but hospitalizations continue to drop.

According to state data, 478 people are currently hospitalized with 297 in acute care and 181 in intensive care. A total of 3,030 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Maryland.

The statewide positivity rate is now at 4.86 percent.

A total of 623,927 tests have been conducted across the state with 447,366 results returning negative.

Maryland officials are reporting probable deaths — meaning the number of people that died from what doctors believe was the coronavirus, but the testing results are still pending. In the breakdown below, the probable deaths will be marked with an *asterisk.

A breakdown of cases:

By County

Here’s a breakdown of cases (and deaths) by county:

Allegany – 204, (17)

Anne Arundel – 5,042 (198) *8

Baltimore City – 7,363 (324) *9

Baltimore County – 7,800 (443) *22

Calvert – 408 (25) *1

Caroline – 315 (3)

Carroll – 1,104 (108) *2

Cecil – 473 (28) *1

Charles – 1,362 (84) *2

Dorchester – 183 (5)

Frederick – 2,465 (110) *7

Garrett – 10

Harford – 1,090 (58) *3

Howard – 2,490 (80) *5

Kent – 196 (22) *1

Montgomery – 14,520 (695) *39

Prince George’s – 18,342 (653) *24

Queen Anne’s – 224 (17)

St. Mary’s – 619 (51)

Somerset – 86 (3)

Talbot – 130 (4)

Washington – 684 (26)

Wicomico – 1,058 (40)

Worcester – 282 (15) *1

Residential data is not available for 21 people who died and 2 probable deaths.

Here’s a breakdown of cases by age (deaths) across the state:

0-9: 1,955

10-19: 3,368 (1)

20-29: 9,749 (16) *1

30-39: 12,431 (39) *5

40-49: 11,815 (96) *3

50-59: 10,479 (234) *14

60-69: 7,479 (490) *12

70-79: 4,736 (738) *17

80+: 4,438 (1,397) *73

Age data is not available (19) *2

Here’s a breakdown of cases by race (deaths) across the state:

African American: 19,054 (1,233) *46

Asian: 1,294 (118) *6

White: 13,033 (1,285) *65

Hispanic: 17,991 (335) *8

Other: 3,300 (35)

Racial demographics are not available for 11,778 patients and 24 dead and two probable deaths.

Here’s a breakdown of cases by gender (deaths) across the state:

Female: 34,485 (1,483) *66

Male: 31,965 (1,547) *61

