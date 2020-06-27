Comments (2)
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a child was allegedly pushed out of a car in west Baltimore.
Police say the mother and father of the child had an argument on Edmondson Avenue. They say the child tried to intervene and the father pushed the 3-year-old out of the car.
Officers say the car was not in full motion, and that the child is good condition.
No charges have been filed yet.
Police say this case is being investigated as a common assault.
I hope the child is permanently removed from such sick horrible parents. Anyone who would do that to a child or be around that kind of man should not have children.
Here is a prime example of the true problem with whats going now a days, this child is being exposed to the dysfunction of his,her mute of a father and heifer mother. Now, how do you think this child will develop mentally being exposed to these savages.