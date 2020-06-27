BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As several states are dealing with a surge of coronavirus cases, Maryland is seeing a drop in all the key metrics.

The state positivity rate is below five percent, and hospitalizations continue to decline.

Coronavirus In Maryland: 66.4K Cases Confirmed, Hospitalizations Continue To Decline

In Fells Point, the popular neighborhood has some temporary road closures this weekend so more outdoor dining can open.

Marylanders were out enjoying drinks and food in the fresh air, just after the city eased restrictions on outdoor mass gatherings.

“It’s been nonstop all day,” Angela Callinan, a bartender and server at Waterfront Hotel, said.

From 4 p.m. through 6 a.m. Sunday, through traffic is restricted in Fells Point, south of Aliceanna, north of Thames Street, east of South Bond and west of South Ann streets.

The Fells Point Main Street Group said the closures are being done to help out businesses since they can’t operate at full capacity.

“They’re allowed to do 50 percent capacity inside, and now this kind of gives them the other 50 percent that they can come outside and expand their footprint,” Maureen Sweeney-Smith, Executive Director of Fells Point Main Street Group, said.

This comes as Maryland’s coronavirus positivity rate dropped to 4.86 percent.

If you’re looking for parking in Fells Point while these closures are in place, the Neighborhood Main Street Group said to go over to Caroline Street where there is a parking garage.

