CORONAVIRUS IN MD:
66.4K Cases Reported, Hospitalizations Continue To Decline
Latest News
Police: Man Shot In The Leg, Torso In North Baltimore
Police are investigating after a man was shot in the leg and torso Saturday in north Baltimore.
Calvert Hall Holds In-Person Graduation Ceremony With Social Distancing Guidelines In Place
With many schools opting for virtual or drive-by graduations, Calvert Hall decided to hold theirs in person.
Featured Sports
O's Sign Two Draft Selections; Jordan Westburg, Hudson Haskin
The Baltimore Orioles announced Saturday they have signed two of their selections from the 2020 MLB Draft.
Boxing Champ Gervonta 'Tank' Davis Shows Off His Football Skills With Odell Beckham Jr.
WBA super featherweight Champion and west Baltimore native Gervonta 'Tank' Davis showed off his football skills this week on social media.
Alex Ovechkin Shares Adorable Video Of Son Playing Hockey In The Driveway
The Washington Capitals aren't on the ice right now, but that's not stopping them from practicing, even with their kids.
Initial COVID-19 Screening Of Over 100 UMD Student-Athletes Returns All Negative Test Results, School Says
The University of Maryland Athletics Department said Friday that during an initial on-campus screening of 105 student-athletes, none tested positive for COVID-19.
Chelsea Ingram Has An Updated Look At Your Forecast
Chelsea Ingram Has An Updated Look At Your Forecast
52 minutes ago
Meg McNamara Has Your Updated Forecast
Meg McNamara Has Your Updated Forecast
11 hours ago
Weather Stories
Maryland Weather: Severe Storms Send Trees Crashing Into Multiple Houses In Montgomery County
Severe storms moved through parts of Maryland on Saturday, causing damage across some of the region.
Maryland Weather: Thunderstorms Move Through Parts Of The State Thursday
Severe storms are possible throughout parts of Maryland on Thursday evening.
Best Of
Latest Headlines
Family, Friends Throw Socially Distant Parade To Celebrate Maryland Woman's 102nd Birthday
Family members and friends of a Baltimore County woman didn't let the coronavirus stop them from celebrating her 102nd birthday Monday afternoon.
LIST: Old Bay Hot Sauce Can Be Found At These Stores; Last Batch Of 2020
McCormick Kitchens announced Monday that their popular Old Bay Hot Sauce will be available at some grocery stores for a limited time -- and once they are gone there won't be any more available this year!
'Perfectly Different': Teen Author From Baltimore Channels Insecurities Into Book To Remind Everyone To Love Themselves
A Baltimore teen author is using her words to inspire others to forgive their flaws while embracing her own.
'Fans Just Want Sports': Maryland Youth Baseball Coach Writes Parody Song Wondering When Sport Will Return
A youth athletic coach from Baltimore Count vented his frustrations in song, writing and performing a baseball-themed cover of Maroon 5's "Memories."
Hersheypark To Reopen July 3 With New Roller Coaster
Hersheypark is getting ready to reopen after the coronavirus pandemic closed the park in March.
Popular Old Bay Hot Sauce Returning To Store Shelves Next Week
Old Bay lovers, listen up: the limited-edition Old Bay Hot Sauce that flew off store shelves earlier this year is coming back next week, McCormick said.
Travel
Police Plan To Increase Patrols In Wake Of Violence At Ocean City, Maryland Boardwalk; Behavior 'Will Not Be Tolerated'
Ocean City police will be increasing patrols along the boardwalk and around town after several violent incidents were reported so far this beach season.
Hersheypark To Reopen July 3 With New Roller Coaster
Hersheypark is getting ready to reopen after the coronavirus pandemic closed the park in March.
Why You Need To Rescan Your Channels On July 2
Due to a government mandate, WJZ-TV is transitioning to a new physical channel on July 2nd, 2020.
Giant Presents: Honoring Everyday Heroes
Giant and WJZ want to recognize Maryland’s finest.
It’s Academic: June 13, 2020
June 27, 2020 at 5:24 pm
Filed Under:
It's Academic
Gilman High School 465
Frederick High School: 360
Walkersville: 455
