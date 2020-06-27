CORONAVIRUS IN MD:
66.4K Cases Reported, Hospitalizations Continue To Decline
Ocean City, Maryland, Police Charge Man For Alleged Stabbing During Fight
Police in Ocean City, Maryland, charged a man Friday after he allegedly stabbed another man multiple times.
Maryland GOP Senators Oppose Preferred Mail-In Voting
The Maryland Senate Republican caucus said Thursday its members are opposed to holding a preferred mail-in election in November.
Alex Ovechkin Shares Adorable Video Of Son Playing Hockey In The Driveway
The Washington Capitals aren't on the ice right now, but that's not stopping them from practicing, even with their kids.
Initial COVID-19 Screening Of Over 100 UMD Student-Athletes Returns All Negative Test Results, School Says
The University of Maryland Athletics Department said Friday that during an initial on-campus screening of 105 student-athletes, none tested positive for COVID-19.
MLB Mascots Now Allowed In Ballparks; Oriole Bird Heads Back To Work
Baltimore's new Hall of Famer, the Oriole Bird, has had some time to celebrate his induction with the baseball season on hold; but now, its time for him to get back to work!
'We Could See Someone Break 60 This Week,' Says Ian Baker-Finch On The Travelers Championship
The Travelers Championship welcomes another major-level field to TPC River Highlands, where low scores could be in the offing.
Meg McNamara Has Your Updated Forecast
Meg McNamara Has Your Updated Forecast
8 hours ago
Bob Turk Has An Updated Look At Your Forecast
Bob Turk Has An Updated Look At Your Forecast
17 hours ago
Maryland Weather: Thunderstorms Move Through Parts Of The State Thursday
Severe storms are possible throughout parts of Maryland on Thursday evening.
Weather Blog: Little Bit Hotter, Just As Humid
More thunderstorms are expected Wednesday.
Family, Friends Throw Socially Distant Parade To Celebrate Maryland Woman's 102nd Birthday
Family members and friends of a Baltimore County woman didn't let the coronavirus stop them from celebrating her 102nd birthday Monday afternoon.
LIST: Old Bay Hot Sauce Can Be Found At These Stores; Last Batch Of 2020
McCormick Kitchens announced Monday that their popular Old Bay Hot Sauce will be available at some grocery stores for a limited time -- and once they are gone there won't be any more available this year!
'Perfectly Different': Teen Author From Baltimore Channels Insecurities Into Book To Remind Everyone To Love Themselves
A Baltimore teen author is using her words to inspire others to forgive their flaws while embracing her own.
'Fans Just Want Sports': Maryland Youth Baseball Coach Writes Parody Song Wondering When Sport Will Return
A youth athletic coach from Baltimore Count vented his frustrations in song, writing and performing a baseball-themed cover of Maroon 5's "Memories."
Hersheypark To Reopen July 3 With New Roller Coaster
Hersheypark is getting ready to reopen after the coronavirus pandemic closed the park in March.
Popular Old Bay Hot Sauce Returning To Store Shelves Next Week
Old Bay lovers, listen up: the limited-edition Old Bay Hot Sauce that flew off store shelves earlier this year is coming back next week, McCormick said.
Police Plan To Increase Patrols In Wake Of Violence At Ocean City, Maryland Boardwalk; Behavior 'Will Not Be Tolerated'
Ocean City police will be increasing patrols along the boardwalk and around town after several violent incidents were reported so far this beach season.
Why You Need To Rescan Your Channels On July 2
Due to a government mandate, WJZ-TV is transitioning to a new physical channel on July 2nd, 2020.
Giant Presents: Honoring Everyday Heroes
Giant and WJZ want to recognize Maryland’s finest.
June 27, 2020 at 4:40 pm
