Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Zoo reopened to the public Saturday.
It’s been closed since March 16 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
Members were able to visit the animals earlier this week.
Officials say there will now be one-way paths and hand sanitizer for guests.
Guests must also sign up online for a specific time to visit, and pay beforehand.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.