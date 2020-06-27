BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Orioles announced Saturday they have signed two of their selections from the 2020 MLB Draft.
Infielder Jordan Westburg, from Mississippi State University, and outfielder Hudson Haskin from Tulane University, have signed with the team.
The Orioles selected infielder Westburg at No. 30 overall.
Westburg, 21, hit .317/.432/.517 with six doubles, two home runs, 17 runs and 11 RBI in 16 games during his junior season, which was shortened due to COVID-19.
He led the Bulldogs in doubles and slugging percentage, and ranked tied for the team lead in runs, home runs, and total bases.
The Orioles drafted outfielder Hudson Haskin with their 39th overall pick in the Third Round.
Haskin played at Tulane where he started all 17 games in the outfield. He finished fourth on the team in batting average, while finishing third in total hits, third in runs scored and third in RBIs.