OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Ocean City, Maryland, charged a man Friday after he allegedly stabbed another man multiple times.
Police responded to a call for a fight in progress shortly after 5:30 p.m. at 5400 Coastal Hwy. When officers arrived, they found the suspect in the parking lot.
He has been identified as Dalton M. Rowles, 23, of Sherman’s Dale, Pennsylvania.
Witnesses told police that a 24-year-old man was upstairs in a room suffering from multiple stab wounds. Medics were called to the scene and took the victim to an area hospital.
The victim suffered non-life-threatening injures, according to police.
During the course of the investigation, police said it was determined that Rowles and the victim were acquaintances.
Rowles was arrested on scene and has been charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.
He is in custody at the Ocean City Police Department waiting to be seen by a Maryland District Court Commissioner.
