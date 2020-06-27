CORONAVIRUS IN MD:66.4K Cases Reported, Hospitalizations Continue To Decline
Baltimore, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore City Police were called to the 3800 block of S. Hanover street at 1:26a.m. for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene they found a 27-year-old male who was suffering from a gunshot wound to his left shoulder.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where they are listed in good condition.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about this shooting to call 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

