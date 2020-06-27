Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was shot in the leg and torso Saturday in north Baltimore.
Police were called to the 5400 block of Ready Avenue shortly before 5:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds to the leg and torso.
The victim was taken to an area hospital and is in stable condition.
Detectives are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2455 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.