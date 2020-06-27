Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a 27-year-old man was shot in the shoulder overnight in south Baltimore.
Police were called to the 3800 block of S. Hanover Street shortly before 1:30 a.m. for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 27-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the shoulder.
The victim was taken to an area hospital where he is listed in good condition.
Detectives are asking anyone with information about this shooting to call 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.