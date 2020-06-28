BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three people between the ages of 16 and 18 were injured in separate shootings overnight in Baltimore, police said.

A 16-year-old boy was shot in the right armpit around 11:35 p.m. near the 600 block of Pitcher Street. He reportedly ran to officers who were nearby for help.

He was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

Around 12:53 a.m., a 17-year-old boy was shot in the chest in the 800 block of Montpelier Street in north Baltimore.

Police said he was conscious and alert as he went to the hospital; no information about his condition is available.

The victim reportedly told officers he was sitting in a vehicle with a friend when a person pulled up in another vehicle, got out and opened fire.

The third shooting happened around 3 a.m. Officers responded to an area hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim.

When they arrived, they found an 18-year-old woman who had been shot in the ankle. She reportedly told officers she felt pain in her ankle and looked down to see she had been shot.

The woman did not hear gunshots in the area and did not specify where she was walking other than in Fells Point, police said.

Anyone with information on any of the shootings is asked to call police or Metro Crime Stoppers.