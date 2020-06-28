FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ)– Authorities in Frederick are investigating after the body of a 17-year-old girl was found in a wooded area off a walking trail.
Deputies with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said a passerby notified them of the body around 5 p.m. Saturday evening in the area located behind Briargrove Court.
Investigators said the body had apparent injuries and has since been identified as a girl from the Hagerstown area.
The body has been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Baltimore for an autopsy. The victim’s identity has not yet been released.
The investigation into the girl’s death remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Detective Skelley at 301-600-4017. Tips can also be left anonymously on the sheriff’s office tip line at 301-600-4131.