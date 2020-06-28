Frederick, MD (WJZ)– Authorities in Frederick are investigating after the body of a 17-year-old girl is found in a wooded area off of a walking trail.
Deputies with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office say a passerby notified them of the body around 5p.m. Saturday evening in the area located behind Briargrove Court.
Investigators say the body had apparent injuries and has since been identified as a girl from the Hagerstown area.
The body has been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office here in Baltimore for an autopsy to be performed. The identity of the victim has not yet been released.
The investigating into the circumstances surrounding the girls death remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Detective Skelley at 301-600-4017.
Tips can also be left anonymously on the sheriff’s office tip line at 301-600-4131.