Baltimore, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore City Police are investigating after a 65-year old man was stabbed to death in the 300 block of W. Saratoga Street.
Police were called to the scene around 1:21a.m. early Sunday morning where they found the victim suffering from multiple stab wounds to the upper body.
The victim was rushed to Shock Trauma but later died from his injuries. Please are searching for two adult males both of whom were wearing white tee shirts.
Anyone with information about this deadly stabbing is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
