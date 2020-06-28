ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Hospitalizations continue to decline as COVID-19 cases grow to 66,777 in Maryland, the state’s health department reported Sunday morning.
The state’s positivity rate is at 4.89% as hospitalizations drop to 446 with 158 in the ICU.
A total of 3,042 have died.
There have been 631,490 tests administered of which 452,696 were negative.
Of the 10,793 people ever hospitalized, 4,976 have been released from isolation.
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|204
|(17)
|Anne Arundel
|5,055
|(199)
|8*
|Baltimore City
|7,416
|(326)
|9*
|Baltimore County
|7,847
|(445)
|22*
|Calvert
|410
|(25)
|1*
|Caroline
|315
|(3)
|Carroll
|1,105
|(109)
|2*
|Cecil
|473
|(28)
|1*
|Charles
|1,371
|(84)
|2*
|Dorchester
|185
|(5)
|Frederick
|2,471
|(110)
|7*
|Garrett
|11
|Harford
|1,096
|(58)
|3*
|Howard
|2,501
|(80)
|5*
|Kent
|198
|(22)
|1*
|Montgomery
|14,607
|(696)
|39*
|Prince George’s
|18,414
|(655)
|23*
|Queen Anne’s
|226
|(17)
|St. Mary’s
|620
|(51)
|Somerset
|86
|(3)
|Talbot
|130
|(4)
|Washington
|694
|(26)
|Wicomico
|1,060
|(40)
|Worcester
|282
|(15)
|1*
|Data not available
|(24)
|2*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|1,978
|10-19
|3,408
|(1)
|20-29
|9,825
|(17)
|1*
|30-39
|12,484
|(39)
|5*
|40-49
|11,866
|(96)
|3*
|50-59
|10,521
|(235)
|13*
|60-69
|7,504
|(490)
|12*
|70-79
|4,748
|(743)
|17*
|80+
|4,443
|(1,399)
|73*
|Data not available
|(22)
|2*
|Female
|34,649
|(1,488)
|65*
|Male
|32,128
|(1,554)
|61*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|19,122
|(1,238)
|45*
|Asian (NH)
|1,300
|(119)
|6*
|White (NH)
|13,091
|(1,286)
|65*
|Hispanic
|18,058
|(336)
|8*
|Other (NH)
|3,307
|(36)
|Data not available
|11,899
|(27)
|2*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.