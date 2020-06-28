CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Continue To Decline As Cases Top 66.7K
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Hospitalizations continue to decline as COVID-19 cases grow to 66,777 in Maryland, the state’s health department reported Sunday morning.

The state’s positivity rate is at 4.89% as hospitalizations drop to 446 with 158 in the ICU.

A total of 3,042 have died.

There have been 631,490 tests administered of which 452,696 were negative.

Of the 10,793 people ever hospitalized, 4,976 have been released from isolation.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 204 (17)
Anne Arundel 5,055 (199) 8*
Baltimore City 7,416 (326) 9*
Baltimore County 7,847 (445) 22*
Calvert 410 (25) 1*
Caroline 315 (3)
Carroll 1,105 (109) 2*
Cecil 473 (28) 1*
Charles 1,371 (84) 2*
Dorchester 185 (5)
Frederick 2,471 (110) 7*
Garrett 11
Harford 1,096 (58) 3*
Howard 2,501 (80) 5*
Kent 198 (22) 1*
Montgomery 14,607 (696) 39*
Prince George’s 18,414 (655) 23*
Queen Anne’s 226 (17)
St. Mary’s 620 (51)
Somerset 86 (3)
Talbot 130 (4)
Washington 694 (26)
Wicomico 1,060 (40)
Worcester 282 (15) 1*
Data not available (24) 2*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 1,978
10-19 3,408 (1)
20-29 9,825 (17) 1*
30-39 12,484 (39) 5*
40-49 11,866 (96) 3*
50-59 10,521 (235) 13*
60-69 7,504 (490) 12*
70-79 4,748 (743) 17*
80+ 4,443 (1,399) 73*
Data not available (22) 2*
Female 34,649 (1,488) 65*
Male 32,128 (1,554) 61*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 19,122 (1,238) 45*
Asian (NH) 1,300 (119) 6*
White (NH) 13,091 (1,286) 65*
Hispanic 18,058 (336) 8*
Other (NH) 3,307 (36)
Data not available 11,899 (27) 2*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

