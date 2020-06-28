CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Continue To Decline As Cases Top 66.7K
Baltimore, Baltimore News, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Horseshoe Casino

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As Maryland moves through the stages of Gov. Larry Hogan’s Roadmap to Recovery coronavirus plan, the Horseshoe Casino in Baltimore opened its doors to the general public on Sunday.

The casino had reopened Friday morning for members.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

Visitors WJZ spoke with said they felt safe and appreciated the lack of crowds.

The casino is limited to 50 percent capacity and both visitors and employees will be required to wear masks.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department's website or call 211.

