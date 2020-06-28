CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Continue To Decline As Cases Top 66.7K
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 35-year-old man was killed in a shooting in east Baltimore Sunday evening, city police said.

The shooting happened around 7:35 p.m. in the 2200 block of McElderry Street. The victim was taken to nearby Johns Hopkins Hospital where he later died.

The victim was reportedly outside in the area when a vehicle pulled up. A man got out and shot him with what police described as an “assault-style rifle.” The suspect then got back in the vehicle and fled south on Patterson Park Avenue.

Police said the suspect was wearing a gray t-shirt, gray shorts and black and gray shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

