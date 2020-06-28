Comments
MILLINGTON, Md. (WJZ) — One person was killed and five others were injured in a crash in Queen Anne’s County early Sunday morning, the county’s sheriff’s office said.
The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 300 block of Red Lion Branch Road southeast of Crumpton. Officials said an initial report indicated the vehicle had overturned and some of the occupants may have been ejected.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other five people in the vehicle suffered minor injuries, the sheriff’s office said.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation, though officials said the group was believed to be damaging mailboxes in the area when the driver lost control.