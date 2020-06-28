ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan is honoring the memories of five Capital Gazette employees who were killed in a mass shooting on June 28, 2018 by proclaiming the date as “Freedom of the Press Day.”
Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith, and Wendi Winters tragically died when a gunman opened fire inside the Capital Gazette building at 888 Bestgate in Annapolis.
“Two years ago today, five Capital Gazette employees—Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith, and Wendi Winters—lost their lives to a heinous and unthinkable act of violence. I have once again proclaimed June 28 “Freedom of the Press Day” in their memory,” Hogan tweeted.
Two years ago today, five Capital Gazette employees—Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith, and Wendi Winters—lost their lives to a heinous and unthinkable act of violence. I have once again proclaimed June 28 “Freedom of the Press Day” in their memory. pic.twitter.com/6B7A6N8ubP
— Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) June 28, 2020
A memorial that includes five pillars to honor the victims will be unveiled in Newman Park in June 2021.
“The Guardians of Free Speech” memorial is set to be unveiled on the three year anniversary of the shooting.