BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Severe weather is possible again Sunday for parts of Maryland.
The main threat will be for strong winds and large hail in any storms that develop.
A severe thunderstorm warning for portions of Baltimore, Carroll and Howard counties until 5 p.m. has been canceled.
Maryland Weather: Severe Storms Send Trees Crashing Into Multiple Houses In Montgomery County
Severe storms moved through parts of Maryland on Saturday, sending trees crashing into multiple homes in Montgomery County.
