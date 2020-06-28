CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Continue To Decline As Cases Top 66.7K
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Severe weather is possible again Sunday for parts of Maryland.

The main threat will be for strong winds and large hail in any storms that develop.

A severe thunderstorm warning for portions of Baltimore, Carroll and Howard counties until 5 p.m. has been canceled.

Maryland Weather: Severe Storms Send Trees Crashing Into Multiple Houses In Montgomery County

Severe storms moved through parts of Maryland on Saturday, sending trees crashing into multiple homes in Montgomery County.

