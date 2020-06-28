Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 23-year-old man was arrested Friday in a shooting in northeast Baltimore earlier this month, city police said Sunday.
Online court records show Tyrazz Hope, of northeast Baltimore, faces multiple charges in the June 11 shooting, including a charge of attempted first-degree murder. U.S. Marshals and the Baltimore Police Department’s warrant task force arrested him at an apartment in Howard County on Friday, the department said.
The shooting injured a 33-year-old man in the 4100 block of Eirman Avenue. The man survived, police said.
Hope is being held without bail at Central Booking.