BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two men are in custody after allegedly stabbing a man to death at a bus stop near Lexington Market in downtown Baltimore, police said Monday morning.

A 61-year-old man was sitting at a bus stop at around 1:45 a.m. Sunday morning when he was approached by two suspects in the 300 block of W. Saratoga Street.

The two stabbed and robbed the man then fled on foot, police said. The victim was taken to Shock Trauma where he died a short time after.

The entire incident was caught on closed-circuit cameras and the description of the suspects were immediately put out via police radio.

Shortly after, Central District patrol officers saw the two suspects walking in the 300 block of N. Howard Street. They were both stopped and the officers saw the two had blood on their clothing.

They took into custody 27-year-old Brelan Handy from Glen Burnie and 61-year-old Kenneth Smith of the 3500 block of Fairview Avenue in Baltimore.

Smith had a knife on him with blood on it, police said.

Both were taken to the Homicide Section at police headquarters where they were questioned and then taken to Central Booking where they have been charged with first and second-degree murder, first and second-degree assault and armed robbery.

They are being held at Central Booking without bail.

Police said the victim’s identity will be released once his next of kin has been notified.