HANOVER, MD. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police are searching for a missing 76-year-old man who has been missing since he was discharged from a hospital on Friday.

Police got a call about a missing person at around 10:37 a.m., identified as Albert Boyd Jr., who lives in the 7700 block of Siden Drive, Hanover, Maryland.

The person who reported him missing said Boyd had been treated at the Baltimore Washington Medical Center for a medical issue on the evening of Thursday, June 25.

Police then learned he was discharged at around 12:50 a.m. on June 26 where he then took a ride-hailing service to pick his car up in the Fort Meade area.

While he was driving home, he contacted the reporting person and said he was lost and confused.

Boyd had called several times with the last call being made at 9:30 a.m. on the morning of June 26. During the last phone call he said he was near docks and several large trucks were around where he was.

Officers learned Boyd may be in the area of the 3100 block of Sun Street in Curtis Bay, Maryland. They responded to the area but were not able to find Boyd or his vehicle.

Several attempts have been made to call Boyd and messages were left but no one has seen or heard from Boyd.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department is concerned for the safety and wellbeing of Mr. Boyd and is asking the public’s help in locating him.

Mr. Boyd is a seventy-six year old Black man, approximately 6’0″ weighing approximately 218 lbs and wears glasses. He was last known to be operating his vehicle, a 2017 silver Honda Accord, Maryland registration DEA-459. If anyone has knowledge or sees Mr. Boyd or his vehicle they are urged to call 911.

The Anne Arundel County Police is urging anyone with information on Mr. Boyd to contact the Anne Arundel County Missing Persons Unit at 410-222-4731. You can also remain anonymous by calling the Anne Arundel County Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.