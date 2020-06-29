BALTIMORE (WJZ) — State Sen. Jill Carter is calling for a boycott of Atlas Restaurant Group in the wake of the latest dress code controversy involving one of its restaurants.

Earlier this month, a video circulated on social media showing a manager of Ouzo Bay refusing service to a woman and her son, who is Black, due to the boy wearing athletic shorts. In the video, his mother can be heard asking why a similarly-dressed boy, who is White, was allowed to dine at the restaurant.

Last year, a dress code at another Atlas property, Choptank in Fells Point, drew criticism and was later changed.

Carter, a longtime customer of multiple Atlas restaurants, said she has also seen discrimination firsthand at some of the locations. In an op-ed in The Baltimore Sun over the weekend, she outlined multiple examples in which she recalled seeing the dress code applied unfairly at the Loch Bar and Bygone.

“There’s a pattern and practice of discrimination with Atlas,” she told WJZ on Monday.

That led her to call for a boycott of Atlas’ 15 Baltimore restaurants, most of which are in the city’s Harbor East neighborhood.

“If you do not want to have business from Black people in a majority-Black city, this is not the right city where you should profit,” she said.

In a statement, Atlas said in part they “wish she would have shared her experiences at the time. They would have been addressed immediately, like we do with any customer concern.”

Baltimore City Council President and Democratic nominee for mayor Brandon Scott called Ouzo Bay “outright racist.”

He urged Atlas to lift its dress code at all of its locations, something the company said its newly-formed corporate social responsibility board is discussing. On Thursday, Atlas announced dress codes at the Bygone and Maximon restaurants in Harbor East would be lifted.

Carter, meanwhile, wants the incident to spark debate on bringing more diverse businesses to Harbor East. She also requested the city’s Community Relations Commission open an investigation into discrimination in public accommodations.

“This one company that seems to have a monopoly in Harbor East, and how can we maybe eliminate some of that… and open it up to… Black-owned businesses, non-discriminatory White businesses,” she said.

