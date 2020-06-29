CORONAVIRUS LATEST:People Who Went To Senior Week At DE Beaches Should Get Tested, Officials Say
LOS ANGELES (WJZ) — One of the outfits comedian Amanda Seales wore while she hosted the 2020 BET Awards Sunday night has a Baltimore connection.

At one point during the show, she sported a custom suit designed by Baltimore native Bishme Cromartie.

READ MORE: Rising Star: Baltimore’s Bishme Cromartie Making A Name For Himself In Fashion World

The Baltimore native, who’s known for his appearance on “Project Runway,” tweeted the suit was inspired by Hilary Banks from “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.”

Seales completed the black and white two-piece set with a Saint Fort hat.

