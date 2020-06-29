Comments
LOS ANGELES (WJZ) — One of the outfits comedian Amanda Seales wore while she hosted the 2020 BET Awards Sunday night has a Baltimore connection.
At one point during the show, she sported a custom suit designed by Baltimore native Bishme Cromartie.
READ MORE: Rising Star: Baltimore’s Bishme Cromartie Making A Name For Himself In Fashion World
The Baltimore native, who’s known for his appearance on “Project Runway,” tweeted the suit was inspired by Hilary Banks from “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.”
Amanda Seales in custom Bč suit inspired by Hillary Banks for #BETAwards2020 styled by Bryon Javar pic.twitter.com/xNAO9Fusiw
— Bishme Cromartie (@BishmeCromartie) June 29, 2020
Seales completed the black and white two-piece set with a Saint Fort hat.