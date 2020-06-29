ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Hospitalizations in Maryland remain under 450, going up by one patient as of Monday morning according to state officials.

There are 67,254 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the state, with the state positivity rate now at 4.84 percent.

A total of 3,048 people have died, with the state recording six new deaths since Sunday.

The state has administered a total of 644,026 tests, with 462,059 testing negative.

Hospitalizations did go up by one case but remain in a general decline with 447 people hospitalized for the virus currently. Of those patients, 287 are in acute care and 160 are in ICUs.

Throughout the pandemic, a total of 10,822 people have ever been hospitalized for the virus, of which 4,979 have been released from isolation.

Here is a breakdown of the numbers:

By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 204 (17) Anne Arundel 5,092 (199) 8* Baltimore City 7,498 (326) 9* Baltimore County 7,929 (448) 22* Calvert 413 (25) 1* Caroline 318 (3) Carroll 1,114 (110) 2* Cecil 478 (28) 1* Charles 1,383 (84) 2* Dorchester 188 (5) Frederick 2,486 (110) 7* Garrett 11 Harford 1,108 (59) 3* Howard 2,527 (80) 5* Kent 199 (22) 1* Montgomery 14,675 (697) 39* Prince George’s 18,505 (657) 23* Queen Anne’s 227 (17) St. Mary’s 633 (51) Somerset 87 (3) Talbot 136 (4) Washington 695 (26) Wicomico 1,062 (41) Worcester 286 (15) 1* Data not available (21) 3*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 2,006 10-19 3,461 (1) 20-29 9,917 (17) 1* 30-39 12,569 (39) 5* 40-49 11,948 (96) 3* 50-59 10,587 (237) 13* 60-69 7,550 (492) 12* 70-79 4,764 (744) 17* 80+ 4,452 (1,403) 73* Data not available (19) 3* Female 34,869 (1,490) 66* Male 32,385 (1,558) 61*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 19,191 (1,241) 45* Asian (NH) 1,301 (119) 6* White (NH) 13,159 (1,289) 65* Hispanic 18,127 (338) 8* Other (NH) 3,317 (36) Data not available 12,159 (25) 3*

