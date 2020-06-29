BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Johns Hopkins and the Baltimore City Health Department are teaming up to make sure people in the areas of the city hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic get tested.
The hospital is working with the city to identify areas with high case numbers and then do testing.
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
Last week, the partnership led to a testing event at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in east Baltimore’s 21224 ZIP code, which the city has labeled a hot spot. In total, 85 people got tested at the site.
Testing will continue in other areas several days per week with the goal of testing at least 150 people at each event.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here