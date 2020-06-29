WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJZ) — Washington D.C. and Baltimore are among the worst-run cities in America, in a new study.

Wallet Hub looked at the 150 most-populated U.S. cities and looked at the efficiency of the city operation. They then assigned each city a “Quality of Services” score made up of 38 metrics grouped into six service categories, which was measured against the city’s per-capita budget.

Washington D.C. was the worst-run city at no. 150 on the list.

San Francisco was no. 149, Gulfport, Miss, Chattanooga, Tenn. and New York City rounded out the worst-run cities.

Baltimore was ranked no. 128 on the list. Frederick was also on the list at no. 79.

DC was among five states with the highest long-term debt per capita, wile Baltimore was among the cities with the lowest long-term debt per capita.

Baltimore ranked no. 144 for it’s graduation rate, while Frederick ranked no. 2. Baltimore also ranked among the cities with the highest violent crime rate. Baltimore also ranked low for its health rate.

The three best-run cities were in Idaho and Utah.

To learn more about how each city ranked, click here for the full Wallet Hub study.