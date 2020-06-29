REHOBOTH BEACH, Md. (WJZ) –– Delaware Health officials are asking anyone who recently went to Rehoboth or Dewey beaches, or who live there, to get a coronavirus test after over 100 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the area.

The Delaware Division of Public Health reported that after conducting coronavirus test in the area, 100 people in Rehoboth and over a dozen people in Dewey tested positive for the virus.

“We are extremely concerned by yet another cluster of COVID-19 cases in the beach area and the potential for spread to others both at work and in social gatherings,” said DPH Director Dr. Karyl Rattay. “We know that some of the positive persons have been at parties recently, potentially transmitting the virus to others who may still be here or may have returned to their homes in other counties or states.”

“We are also concerned by our own staff observations in the beach area and pictures seen on social media of people not wearing face coverings or social distancing while they are out and about, including at bars and restaurants,” Rattay continued. “Make no mistake, continuing this behavior is a recipe for disaster. It is a sure way for us to end up with widespread infection that ultimately may not be contained to the beach area.”

Testing is highly encouraged for:

those living in the beach area with people who are not part of your family;

those attending parties, or restaurants/bars in the last two weeks where you were not wearing a face covering or social distancing;

people working in the restaurant, hotel or retail industry who have frequent contact with other people.

If you’re down at the beach, here’s where you can get tested:

A community-based testing event has been scheduled for Monday June 29, 2020, at the Starboard restaurant in Dewey beach from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Pre-registration for this site is full, though a limited number of walk up spots are available.

A second community testing event is scheduled for Thursday, July 2, 2020, at the Epworth United Methodist Church, 19285 Holland Glade Road, Rehoboth Beach from 10:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m.

Beebe Healthcare is also partnering with the Delaware Restaurant Association (DRA) to offer testing on Monday and Tuesday to staff of any food establishment in or near the beach area. Testing is scheduled for Monday, June 29, 2020, from noon to 2 p.m. at Big Fish Grill, 20298 Coastal Highway, Rehoboth Beach. Testing will also be held on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Touch of Italy in Rehoboth Beach at 19724 Coastal Hwy. No pre-registration is required. Anyone with questions can call 302-738-2545.

Additional community testing sites in the beach area are likely to be scheduled in the next week or so. Registration is open at http://delaware.curativeinc.com.

Otherwise you can get tested at one of the free testing locations in Maryland.

