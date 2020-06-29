STREAMWOOD, Ill. (WJZ) — Fresh Express is recalling more than 90 products containing iceberg lettuce, red cabbage or carrots sold in 30 states plus Washington, D.C., due to Cyclospora concerns.
The products, which came from Fresh Express’ facility in Streamwood, Illinois, were sold at stores in multiple states, including Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware and Virginia, between June 6 and June 26, according to a notice posted with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. They were sold under multiple brand names, including Fresh Express, Walmart Marketside, Little Salad Bar and Giant Eagle.
All of the affected products, which range from chopped salad kits to coleslaw, have the product code Z178 or a lower number on the packaging.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports at least 200 people have been sickened due to the Cyclospora outbreak, with the cases being reported primarily in the Midwest. Nearly two dozen people have been hospitalized.
Cyclospora can lead to a number of symptoms, including diarrhea, loss of appetite, nausea and other flu-like symptoms, the CDC said.
Anyone with the affected items should throw them away and contact Fresh Express for a refund.
For a full list of the recalled products, click here.