SPARKS, MD. (WJZ) — Ten years after her murder, a new memorial will honor the memory of Yeardley Love.
A new statue was unveiled this weekend at U.S. Lacrosse Headquarters based in Sparks, Maryland.
Love played at Notre Dame Prep and was playing lacrosse at the University of Virginia when she was killed by her ex-boyfriend in May 2010.
After her death, Yeardley’s family started the “One Love Foundation” to educate young people about relationship violence.
The ex-boyfriend, George Hueguely, was sentenced to 23 years in prison.