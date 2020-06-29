HANOVER, Md. (WJZ) — More Maryland casinos are opening their doors to the public as additional coronavirus-related restrictions in the state are lifted.
Both Live! Casino and Hotel in Anne Arundel County and MGM National Harbor in Prince George’s County reopened to the general public on Monday with safety rules in place.
At Live!, visitors will need to make an online reservation and wear a mask. Once inside, they’ll find plastic sheets separating games and players as well as social distancing measures.
The casino had previously began reopening to VIP members on June 19.
MGM National Harbor welcomed its first guests just before noon on Monday. There, visitors will see increased space between tables, contactless menu options and hotel check-in done using the hotel’s app.
Guest keys at the hotel are now digital as well.
On Sunday, Horseshoe Casino in Baltimore opened to the general public.
