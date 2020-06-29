CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Cases Top 67K
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland State Police have cleared up the backlog of background checks into people who recently applied to buy a firearm in the state.

The delay was reportedly caused by the background check computer system crashing earlier this month.

Since it was fixed last Wednesday, investigators worked around-the-clock for four days to clear up the backlog. During that four-day period, they processed more than 2,000 background checks, state police said.

State police now expect all applications will be reviewed within the seven days required by state law.

