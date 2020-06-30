HANOVER, Md. (WJZ) — Amazon has signed seven new leases in Maryland for their delivery stations.
The locations will be in Edgewood, Glen Burnie, Hagerstown, Hanover, Lanham, Upper Marlboro and Waldorf.
Delivery stations power the “last mile” of the company’s fulfillment process. Packages are taken to the delivery stations from Amazon fulfillment centers, sorted and then loaded onto vehicles for delivery.
The stations will create thousands of full-time and part-time jobs that pay $15 an hour.
“Amazon Logistics has signed various leases in an effort to open seven delivery stations in Maryland in 2020. We are excited to continue to invest in the state of Maryland with new delivery stations that will provide efficient delivery for customers, and create thousands of job opportunities for the talented workforce,” said Amazon spokesman Shone Jemmott.
Delivery stations also offer entrepreneurs the opportunity to build their own business delivering Amazon packages as well as giving contractors the flexibility to be their own boss.
