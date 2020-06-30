Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — How does some barbeque sound?
Well now, you can enjoy some, while helping out some local shelter dogs!
Blue Pit BBQ and BARCS have teamed up for the “Merrick Barbeque for Good Campaign,”
The campaign started Monday and goes through Saturday. For any order made at the Hampden restaurant, Merrick Dog Food will donate $10 to BARCS.
Pet parents will also get a special “doggy bag” for their pups at home.
The co-owner of Blue Pit said they’re proud to be a part of this, at a time when restaurants are struggling and adoptions are at an all-time high.