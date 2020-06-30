Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Health is urging you to “Answer the Call” if they try to reach you as part of their contact tracing in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
The health department is launching a state-wide outreach campaign to get people to answer the phone when they see “MD COVID” or 240-466-4488 as the incoming call on their phone.
The campaign features people who have recovered from the virus.
The state has more than 1,300 contact tracers reaching out to people who may have been exposed to the virus.
