Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Blake is on a mission. She may only be 6-years-old, but she’s serious about her business.
She wants to spread kindness and awareness, and she’s doing it all while giving back to Baltimore.
Blake’s mom said she was teaching her daughter about race and inequality. She said that Blake was upset about how people were being treated and told her mom she wanted to help.
Her idea was to create handmade posters. They cost $10 each and all the money raised benefits a local non-profit called My Fathers Plan.
My Fathers Plan is dedicated to enriching Baltimore City’s young people. They do all kinds of activities together like community clean-up, tutoring, community awareness and much more.
So far, she’s helped to raise more than $2,000.