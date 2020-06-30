(WJZ)- The Baltimore Orioles announced Tuesday that the team has signed its first round selection, University of Arkansas outfielder Heston Kjerstad.
The 21-year-old Kjerstad hit .448/.513/.791 in a shortened junior season with the Razorbacks, leading the team in batting average, hits, home runs, RBI, total bases, on base percentage and slugging percentage. Selected with the 2nd overall pick by the Orioles earlier this month, Kjerstad became the second-highest draft pick in Arkansas history (Jeff King was selected 1st in 1986).
The Orioles signed Kjerstad well in advance of the August 1 deadline for signing draft prospects. Where and when the 21-year-old will make his debut is uncertain as minor league baseball is likely to be cancelled for this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The signing of Kjerstad means the organization has agreed to terms with four of its six picks from this year’s draft. The team signed deals with competitive balance 1st round pick Jordan Westburg, 2nd round pick Hudson Haskin and 4th round pick Coby Mayo previously.