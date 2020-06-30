BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police have identified the homicide victim from the June 28 murder that happened in the 300 block of W. Saratoga Street and are now trying to locate his family.
The man, identified as 67-year-old Paul Behler, had been sitting at a bus stop near the Lexington Market at around 1:45 a.m. Sunday morning.
Police said his last known address was at the homeless shelter in the 400 block of Fallsway.
Homicide detectives have yet to locate any of Mr. Behler’s family and are asking that if anyone knows of their whereabouts, have them call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Two men were arrested shortly after on Sunday for the stabbing death of Behler. They are charged with first and second-degree murder, first and second-degree assault and armed robbery They are currently being held in custody without bail.