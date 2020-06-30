CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Cases Top 67.5K, Hospitalizations Up Slightly
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a 25-year-old man was shot Tuesday night in south Baltimore.

Police received a Shot Spotter alert shortly before 8 p.m. in the 1500 block of Cole Street.

Responding officers began to search the area and found a 25-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds at the intersection of McHenry and Cole streets.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where his condition is not known at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Southern District Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2499.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

