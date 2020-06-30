CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Delaware Officials Say Beachgoers Should Get Tested, In Maryland Cases Top 67.5K
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — For the second day in a row, coronavirus hospitalizations in Maryland did not decline, rather went up by a few cases.

Hospitalizations are at 452, slight up from the 447 reported Monday, which was up one case from Sunday. However, the number of patients in the ICU dropped from 160 to 152.

State officials report a total of 67,559 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the state over the span of the pandemic.

The state also reports a 4.81% positivity rate.

A total of 3,062 people have died from the virus, 14 more Marylanders since Monday.

Of the 10,844 ever hospitalized, 4,982 patients were released from isolation.

Around the state, 652,701 have been tested for the virus, of which 468,296 have tested negative.

A breakdown of the cases:

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 205 (17)
Anne Arundel 5,109 (199) 8*
Baltimore City 7,546 (327) 10*
Baltimore County 7,985 (451) 22*
Calvert 414 (26) 1*
Caroline 319 (3)
Carroll 1,117 (110) 2*
Cecil 479 (28) 1*
Charles 1,393 (84) 2*
Dorchester 188 (5)
Frederick 2,490 (110) 7*
Garrett 11
Harford 1,116 (59) 3*
Howard 2,538 (79) 5*
Kent 198 (22) 1*
Montgomery 14,737 (699) 39*
Prince George’s 18,572 (658) 24*
Queen Anne’s 230 (17)
St. Mary’s 637 (51)
Somerset 87 (3)
Talbot 137 (4)
Washington 698 (27)
Wicomico 1,067 (41)
Worcester 286 (15) 1*
Data not available (27) 2*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 2,019
10-19 3,481 (1)
20-29 9,987 (16) 1*
30-39 12,625 (40) 5*
40-49 11,997 (96) 3*
50-59 10,634 (239) 14*
60-69 7,577 (493) 12*
70-79 4,777 (744) 17*
80+ 4,462 (1,408) 74*
Data not available (25) 2*
Female 35,012 (1,495) 66*
Male 32,547 (1,567) 62*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 19,349 (1,242) 47*
Asian (NH) 1,310 (120) 6*
White (NH) 13,288 (1,295) 65*
Hispanic 18,229 (340) 8*
Other (NH) 3,331 (34)
Data not available 12,052 (31) 2*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

