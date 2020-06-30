ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — For the second day in a row, coronavirus hospitalizations in Maryland did not decline, rather went up by a few cases.
Hospitalizations are at 452, slight up from the 447 reported Monday, which was up one case from Sunday. However, the number of patients in the ICU dropped from 160 to 152.
State officials report a total of 67,559 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the state over the span of the pandemic.
UPDATE: The @MDHealthDept is now reporting 67,559 confirmed cases of #COVIDー19 in Maryland. The state has conducted a total of 652,701 tests.
The statewide positivity rate is now 4.81%.
Number of persons tested negative: 468,296
Number of confirmed deaths: 3,062 pic.twitter.com/btQNfcl3gG
— Kata D. Hall (@katadhall) June 30, 2020
The state also reports a 4.81% positivity rate.
A total of 3,062 people have died from the virus, 14 more Marylanders since Monday.
Of the 10,844 ever hospitalized, 4,982 patients were released from isolation.
Around the state, 652,701 have been tested for the virus, of which 468,296 have tested negative.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
A breakdown of the cases:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|205
|(17)
|Anne Arundel
|5,109
|(199)
|8*
|Baltimore City
|7,546
|(327)
|10*
|Baltimore County
|7,985
|(451)
|22*
|Calvert
|414
|(26)
|1*
|Caroline
|319
|(3)
|Carroll
|1,117
|(110)
|2*
|Cecil
|479
|(28)
|1*
|Charles
|1,393
|(84)
|2*
|Dorchester
|188
|(5)
|Frederick
|2,490
|(110)
|7*
|Garrett
|11
|Harford
|1,116
|(59)
|3*
|Howard
|2,538
|(79)
|5*
|Kent
|198
|(22)
|1*
|Montgomery
|14,737
|(699)
|39*
|Prince George’s
|18,572
|(658)
|24*
|Queen Anne’s
|230
|(17)
|St. Mary’s
|637
|(51)
|Somerset
|87
|(3)
|Talbot
|137
|(4)
|Washington
|698
|(27)
|Wicomico
|1,067
|(41)
|Worcester
|286
|(15)
|1*
|Data not available
|(27)
|2*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|2,019
|10-19
|3,481
|(1)
|20-29
|9,987
|(16)
|1*
|30-39
|12,625
|(40)
|5*
|40-49
|11,997
|(96)
|3*
|50-59
|10,634
|(239)
|14*
|60-69
|7,577
|(493)
|12*
|70-79
|4,777
|(744)
|17*
|80+
|4,462
|(1,408)
|74*
|Data not available
|(25)
|2*
|Female
|35,012
|(1,495)
|66*
|Male
|32,547
|(1,567)
|62*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|19,349
|(1,242)
|47*
|Asian (NH)
|1,310
|(120)
|6*
|White (NH)
|13,288
|(1,295)
|65*
|Hispanic
|18,229
|(340)
|8*
|Other (NH)
|3,331
|(34)
|Data not available
|12,052
|(31)
|2*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.
yeah we have hit the point in reopening that if numbers are going up it would start now. lets hope we don’t turn into the 17 states that are now going backward.