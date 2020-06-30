BALTIMORE (WJZ) — LifeBridge Health is welcoming some visitors back into its hospitals on a limited basis.
The changes went into effect at Sinai Hospital, Northwest Hospital, Carroll Hospital and Grace Medical Center at noon on Monday.
Guidelines are put in place to ensure patients, team members and visitors can stay safe during the pandemic.
Visiting hours will be from noon until 8 p.m.
- All visitors will be screened for flu-like symptoms (runny nose, fever and cough) and will not be allowed to visit if the symptoms exist.
- All visitors will be required to wear masks.
- No visitors under age 18 are allowed unless they are the parent of a child in the hospital. This includes waiting rooms and other public areas.
- Patients, who are not COVID-positive or are not being examined for the potential that they have COVID-19, may have one designated visitor/support person visit them.
- The designated person can change by calendar day, but not more often.
- The designated person is required to follow all infection prevention policies, undergo the check-in screening process and always wear a mask.
-
- Patients, who are not COVID-positive and at the end of life, may have two family members at their bedside.
-
- COVID-positive patients, who are at the end of life, may have a onetime only exception of two visitors. These visitors must wear protective equipment under the direction of the staff, and they are not to exceed one hour in the room.
However, the Levindale and Northwest Hospital’s Sub-Acute Unit will continue under the current guidelines as they follow the regulations for long-term communities which have separate practices.
LifeBridge Health will provide updates and more information on its COVID-19 response plans at: lifebridgehealth.org/COVID19
