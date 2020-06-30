Comments
FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland’s largest brewery is paying tribute to the unofficial state cocktail with a new crossover-ale to add to your cooler.
The “Orange Crush Beer” from Flying Dog Brewery combines the flavor of the orange crush cocktail we know and love with beer, giving drinkers a balance of tartness and sweetness.
Flying Dog said a brewery employee gave them the idea for the cocktail crossover and wanted it to be named and modeled off the beloved drink that was created in Ocean City.
This new summer drink is available now, but only for a limited time.