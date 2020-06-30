Comments
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan signed an emergency order extending the prohibition of utility shutoff and residential late fees to August 1.
This includes electricity, water, sewage disposal, telegraph, gas, phone and internet.
The governor proclaimed a state of emergency on March 5 and renewed it on March 17, April 10, May 6 and June 3. He had extended the order to July 1 and now Maryland residents will have a little more relief as some struggle during the coronavirus pandemic.
