BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A new grant program will allow restaurants in Baltimore City to apply for reimbursement of fees incurred while starting or expanding their outdoor seating capacity.
The Small Business Rebate Program is the latest effort in Mayor Young’s Outdoor Seating Relief Program and Outdoor Dining and Street Closure Program.
Restaurants are eligible to receive grants to help reimburse all of the permitting costs they had to pay to allow outdoor table service.
“As restaurants continue to responsibly scale up their outdoor dining operations, we want to make sure to provide assistance where we can,” Mayor Young said. “This rebate program will help restaurants defray costs during what remains a very challenging time for our small businesses.”
Restaurant owners can apply for the grants by visiting here. The rebate program will be operated by the Baltimore Civic Fund.
“We want to ensure a seamless, efficient process so that restaurants can focus on opening their doors,” said HyeSook Chung, President of the Civic Fund. “We are thrilled to be able support our small businesses in this way.”
would have been better for the lame duck to excuse the fees in the first place. the terrible and criminal leadership continues in baltimore.