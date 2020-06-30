Comments
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Hundreds of men and women of the Class of 2024 are reporting to Alumni Hall at the Naval Academy for plebe induction.
Because of the coronavirus, it’s a modified four-day period for Induction Day.
To keep the incoming plebes and the Naval Academy safe, it is closed to all guests and members of the public.
Incoming plebes were instructed to come to the Naval Academy with their hair already cut to Navy standards, and they’ll be quarantined for two weeks.
